Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Analog Devices by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

