Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,379 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.

