Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 14,379 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after buying an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000.
Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.