Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 31,765 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

