Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 489 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,788,000. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 909,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

