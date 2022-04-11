Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 868 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.