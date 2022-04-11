Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.05.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

