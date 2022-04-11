Oppenheimer Comments on Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

ACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

ACI opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,058 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 755,305 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

