Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.99 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

NYSE CF opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

