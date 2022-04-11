Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $95.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

