Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 35.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $202.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.60.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

