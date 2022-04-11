Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 158,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

