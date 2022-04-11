Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.86 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

