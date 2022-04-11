Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 842 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

