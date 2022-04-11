OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million.
OGI opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
