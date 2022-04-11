OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.12.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.