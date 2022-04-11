Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OGN opened at $35.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 609,062 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

