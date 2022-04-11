Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:ORA opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

