Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.20.

NYSE:ORA opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.