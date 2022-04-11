Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OFIX stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $637.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 121.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 40,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

