Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Outfront Media by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,065. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,337.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

