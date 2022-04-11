Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $38,810.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

