PAC Protocol Market Cap Reaches $19.11 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $88,406.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003782 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014808 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,408,391,150 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

