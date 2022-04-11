Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Holdings Raised by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 714.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,279. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

