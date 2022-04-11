Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $8,448,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $607.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $557.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

