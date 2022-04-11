Pamela M. Arway Sells 255 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.93. 743,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.45. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $1,471,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.