Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

POU stock opened at C$31.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.32 and a 12 month high of C$32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.32.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,051.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

