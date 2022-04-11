Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.