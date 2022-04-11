Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to report sales of $343.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $342.93 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

PAYC traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,855. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.15 and its 200-day moving average is $405.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,006,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8,300.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 122.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

