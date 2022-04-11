PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNXN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,751. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,328. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

