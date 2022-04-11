PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $79.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.44.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $254,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

