Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

