Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.32

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.32 and last traded at C$48.75, with a volume of 241138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.69.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

