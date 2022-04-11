PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PMT. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

