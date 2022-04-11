Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.07.

NYSE:PNR opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 453,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

