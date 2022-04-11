Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) Financial Survey

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Bay National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Bay National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.87 $43.52 million $6.03 7.94 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania; Middlesex County of New Jersey; and Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Bay National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

