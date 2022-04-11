Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,012,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,158 and have sold 351,594 shares valued at $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of -0.54. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

