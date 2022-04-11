Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Perrigo worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,119,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $36.83. 84,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

