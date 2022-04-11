Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.35) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.29) to GBX 2,650 ($34.53) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.65) to GBX 2,830 ($36.88) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.59) to GBX 2,897 ($37.75) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PSMMY remained flat at $$56.71 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. Persimmon has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $95.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

