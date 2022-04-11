Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0099

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Phore has a market capitalization of $261,791.18 and $653.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,552,997 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

