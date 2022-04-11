Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

PLAB opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,079 shares of company stock worth $978,496 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

