Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of PHR opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 5.65. Phreesia has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 89.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Phreesia by 20.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

