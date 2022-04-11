Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $845,054.03

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $845,054.03 and approximately $1,226.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,686,879 coins and its circulating supply is 435,426,443 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

