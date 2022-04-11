Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 3,775 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,960,000 after buying an additional 1,939,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 632,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $37.34 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

