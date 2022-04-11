Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

