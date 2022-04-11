Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $85.51 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

