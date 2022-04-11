Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after buying an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,515,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

SU stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.