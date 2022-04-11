Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.