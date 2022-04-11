Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 557,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,114,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

