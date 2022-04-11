Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 10,069 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,703.70.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $210.02 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $172.37 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

