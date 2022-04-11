Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $51.15 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

