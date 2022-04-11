Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

