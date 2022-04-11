Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 142 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $233.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

